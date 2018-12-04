10 Die In Kwara Boat Mishap

Ten people have been confirmed dead following a boat mishap in Lafiagi, Kwara State.

The accident which occurred over the weekend is attributed to overloading of passengers and loads as the boat, originally meant for rescuing of passengers was converted into the commercial vessel.

So far, six bodies have been recovered from the water.

It was gathered that the passengers who were said to be from the same family were headed for a social event in Niger State before the journey turned tragic.

Meanwhile, residents have called on the government to construct a bridge across the river to avoid such incident in the future.

This recent boat mishap comes few days after seven persons including students were feared killed in a boat mishap at Akere area of Ipokia, Ipokia Local government area of Ogun state.

Residents blamed the mishap on overloading of bags of garri and motorcycles by the operators of the boat.

Also in October, five students from a private secondary school were declared missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kaduna State, North West Nigeria.

The bodies of five missing students were later recovered in the Kaduna River by officials of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency with the support of the local divers.

The bodies were later deposited at the Saint Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna.