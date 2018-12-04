UPDATED: National Assembly Workers Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Staff members of the National Assembly are currently protesting what they said is unpaid wages and lack of due promotion.

Some of the workers claim they are being owed wages from as far back as 2010. They also alleged that funds meant for training had been diverted.

Carrying banners and placards, some of the workers were heard chanting “no pay, no sitting”.

The workers, who are protesting inside the National Assembly also blocked the entrance into the legislative chambers.

When the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, arrived at the Assembly, he was prevented from going into the Senate chamber with the workers chanting “no sitting”.

The angry workers also prevented him from addressing them.

Meanwhile, the assembly management says all the issues raised by the workers are being addressed. A letter signed by the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, promised to engage the workers on all the issues they had raised.

“The management of the national assembly under my watch has established an open channel for interfacing with pasan (parliamentary staff association of nigeria) to utilize this channel always and reciprocate this gesture,” the letter read in part.

Omolori denied the allegation that workers’ promotion letters are being withheld by the management but merely investigating breaches to established guidelines for promotion, upgrading and conversion of officers.

He added that promotion to the next salary grade level and rank is a privilege to deserving staff who have fulfilled all conditions per cent.