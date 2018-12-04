Court Reserves Ruling On Admissibility Of Bank Document Tendered Against Jang

Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau State High Court has reserved ruling on the admissibility of the bank document tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang and Yusuf Gyang Pam, a cashier with the Plateau State Government, till December 13.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the EFCC presented its third prosecution witness, an assistant manager in the marketing department of the bank where the state government operates an account in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, as well as that of cabinet and special services.

Read Also: Jang Replies EFCC, Denies Ownership Of Kaduna Property

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs in the course of cross-examining the witness tendered a document signed by the compliance department of the bank with the prayer that it be admitted in the prosecution of the suspects.

But the defence counsel, Mike Ozekhome, opposed the acceptability of the document arguing that they appear to be original on the surface but no foundation was laid by the prosecution team as to why the prosecution witness will tender a document which he is not a signatory.

Former governor Jang and Gyang Pam have been accused of misappropriating state funds to the tune of 6.3 billion naira.