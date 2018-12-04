Cross River Communal Clash: Police Insist No Life Was Lost

The Cross River State Police Command has denied reports that the clash between four communities in Biase Local Government Area of the State, had claimed several lives.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa, the information is fake, misleading and a compendium of lies calculated to cause tension fear and panic in the state.

Speaking to Channels Television at the state CID in Calabar, the capital on Tuesday, the CP, however, admitted that the crisis had been ongoing for a while now, following a land tussle between the communities.

The communities are Urugbam, Egbor, Ipene, and Abanwan in Biase Local Government Area.

Read Also: Several Feared Killed As Violence Erupts In Cross River

According to him, security agencies are trying their best to put the situation under control.

He, therefore, enjoined members of the general public to go about their lawful businesses.

In reaction to the situation, President Muhammadu Buhari called for calm in the communities.

He also said residents must be ready to live together peacefully.

Furthermore, he commended the state government for the steps taken so far towards bringing peace to the affected areas and also lauded the Police for mobilising its personnel to the affected communities to contain the crisis.

Read Also: Communities Must Be Ready To Live Together, Buhari Reacts To Cross River Violence