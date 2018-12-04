EFCC Asks UK To Extradite Diezani, Other Nigerians Over Looted Funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the United Kingdom to extradite Nigerians who have looted the country’s commonwealth but are hiding in the UK especially the former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, said this during an interactive session with media practitioners and members of the civil society in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, the commission has secured a number of temporary and permanent forfeiture of property and various sums of money unlawfully acquired by persons of questionable character, with the most recent being the final forfeiture of N1.9bn from a commercial bank to the Federal Government.

He further stated that the EFCC has recorded 246 convictions from January till November 30, 2018.

He, however, declined to comment on the developments in the case of the bribery allegations trailing the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Magu maintained that the issue is already in court.

On the forthcoming general elections, the EFCC boss said that the commission is already working with the National Orientation Agency & the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to tackle issues of vote-buying.