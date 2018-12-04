Insurgency: Defence Minister Asks COAS To Remain In North East

The Minister of Defence, Mr Mansur Dan-Ali, has ordered the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai to remain in the north over the security challenges in the region.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Colonel Tukur Gusau, the Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Defence, the directive came shortly after a meeting to review the security situation in the country.

He said, “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali met with the CDS and Service Chiefs today Monday 3 December 2018 at the Ship House, Headquarters of Ministry of Defence and consequently directed the Chief of Army Staff to remain in the North East until security situation improves.

“Similarly, the General Officer Commanding the 8 Division, Nigerian Army was also directed to relocate his Tactical Headquarters from Sokoto to Gusau, Zamfara state to oversee the conduct of Operation Sharan Daji.”

The Chief of Defence staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin and the army chief were directed to effect changes in the operational commands of Operations Delta Safe in the Niger, Lafiya Dole in the northeast, Sharan Daji in Zamfara and Katsina states and Awatse in the south-west.

The order comes after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the procurement of critical equipment for the armed forces.

He also approved the enhancement of the welfare of troops serving in operational areas within the country.