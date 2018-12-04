Okorocha’s Son-In-Law Uche Nwosu Dumps APC For AA

Mr Uche Nwosu, the Son-in-Law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Action Alliance (AA).

Mr Nwosu, who is the immediate Chief of Staff to Governor Okorocha, made the announcement on Tuesday at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport in Owerri, the state capital.

His announcement follows a battle over the choice of candidate to fly the party’s flag.

After losing to Senator Hope Uzodinma, he blamed the loss on the alleged failure of the party’s leadership to grant him the ticket.

Nwosu however, remains optimistic that he would become the next Governor of the state and succeed Okorocha in 2019.