Communities Must Be Ready To Live Together, Buhari Reacts To Cross River Violence

President Muhammadu Buhari in reaction to reports of violence in four communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State says residents must be ready to live together.

President Buhari in a statement signed on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, called for calm and restoration of peace in the affected communities.

“Our communities must be ready to live together in peace since no development can take place in an atmosphere of recurring violence,” he said.

He also urged the people of the areas to allow law and order to prevail.

President Buhari, according to the statement also commended the Cross Rivers State Government for the steps taken so far towards bringing peace to the areas.

He also lauded the State Police Command for mobilising its personnel to the affected communities to contain the crisis.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate and ensure that peace is returned to the affected areas.

President Buhari’s reaction follows the crisis which erupted in Urugbam, Egbor, Ipene, and Abanwan in Biase Local Government Area which led to loss of lives, injuries and displacement of villagers.