Safe Release Of Remaining Chibok Girls Is My Priority, Buhari Tells Swiss President

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government will not rest until the remaining Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014 are safely released.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said this on Monday in Katowice, Poland, during a bilateral meeting with Swiss President, Alain Berset, on the margins of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP24.

”We will continue to make the safe release of the remaining Chibok girls a priority and will welcome any kind of support from any quarters to make this happen,” he said.

Shehu in the statement added that President Buhari had spent the whole day at the International Conference Centre, Katowice, where he delivered his national address at the opening of the 12-day meeting of COP24.

He also met with several world leaders and visited the Nigerian pavilion at the climate summit.

During his meeting with the Swiss President, the Buhari thanked the Swiss Confederation for its efforts and role as intermediaries to secure the release of some Chibok girls and assured him that the issue of the remaining kidnapped girls and other abducted persons will remain a ”key priority” for the Nigerian government.

President Buhari and his Swiss counterpart also discussed joint strategies to ensure the safe return of the girls, building on the past successes of securing the release of some of the Chibok girls and other abducted persons in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

The President also welcomed the Swiss President’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria and to ensure the safe release of the abducted school girls.