Several Feared Killed As Violence Erupts In Cross River

Several persons are feared killed following a violence that erupted in four communities in Cross River State on Monday.

The communities are Urugbam, Egbor, Ipene, and Abanwan in Biase Local Government Area.

Although details of the incident are yet to be clear, Channels Television gathered that the communities have had a long history of disagreements over land ownership.

Despite the deployment of security operatives to the areas, the attacks are reported to have continued, with many residents in the communities fleeing the areas to safety.