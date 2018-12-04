Trump Pays Respects To Late President Bush At US Capitol

Updated December 4, 2018
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to pay their respects to former US President George H. W. Bush as he lies in state in the US Capitol’s rotunda December 3, 2018, in Washington, DC.  PHOTO: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

 

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to late president George H.W. Bush in Washington on Monday night.

The Trumps made a brief visit to the US Capitol’s rotunda, where Bush is lying in state as part of multiple days of services and tributes to honor the 41st US president.

The high point of the commemorations will come Wednesday with a state funeral service at Washington National Cathedral — the first presidential funeral since Gerald Ford died in 2006.

Trump — who has often clashed with the Bush family — has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning and plans to attend the funeral.

“Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush,” Trump tweeted Monday.

Bush died Friday at age 94, at his home in Houston — “a very gentle and peaceful passing,” in the words of his lifelong friend and advisor James Baker.

