Cardi B Announces Split From Her Husband Offset

US rapper Cardi B on Wednesday announced the end of her 15-month marriage to Offset, the rapper and father of her daughter, dropping a video with the news on Instagram.

“It’s nobody’s fault it’s just like I guess we grew out of love,” says the 26-year-old, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar.

“We’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”

Earlier this year, she confirmed reports that the pair had secretly married in September 2017. Their daughter, Kulture, was born in July.

The separation revelation comes two days before Cardi B is due to appear in a New York court over assault and reckless endangerment charges. She had been expected to appear Monday but failed to turn up.

The case stems from an August strip club brawl, which celebrity website TMZ said Cardi B ordered to target two bartenders — sisters who accuse her of harboring a grudge because one of them slept with Offset.

“We’ve got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” says Cardi B in the video. “I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi B was in the Queens strip club on August 29 while Offset was performing in the hard-living hip hop trio Migos when someone in her group lobbed furniture, bruising an employee in the legs.

Cardi B has become one of the biggest new stars in US music since the runaway success last year of her song “Bodak Yellow,” which touches on her former life making ends meet as a stripper.

A Bronx native, she is the first female rapper to have had multiple No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She was also involved in a fracas with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week in September, later taking to Instagram to say that the older Minaj had questioned her parenting skills.

