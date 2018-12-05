Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap Four Osun College Workers

Gunmen have killed one member of staff of the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTEH) in Esa-Oke town in the state.

During the attack which occurred on Tuesday, the assailants also abducted five other staff members and two students of the institution.

Channels Television, however, gathered on Wednesday that one of the kidnapped staff members and the two students have been released by their abductors.

Of the eight persons originally kidnapped, one of the victims who was a registry staff reportedly died on the spot while four were still held in captivity.

The released victims claimed that the attackers were armed herdsmen who were demanding for an unspecified ransom.

Sources at the school said the gunmen blocked the Esa-Oke Road leading to the campus at about 4pm on Tuesday and stopped several vehicles before abducting some of the occupants.