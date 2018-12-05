IGP Rejects Senate’s Proposal To Confirm IGs Before Appointment

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has rejected a proposal by the Senate in the Police Amendment Bill which stipulates that the National Assembly must confirm the appointment of the Inspector General of Police.

He believes this will politicize the office IGP and will be a disadvantage to the police in its efforts in fighting crime.

The Police Boss made this known during a public hearing on the Police Reform Bill on Wednesday.

Read Also: Senate Holds Public Hearing On Police Reform Bill

He said: “Again, the police is of the view that the requirement of the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment and removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) will tend to politicize the office Inspector General of Police.

“This will be a disadvantage to the police in its efforts to fight crime in the society.

“It is therefore suggested that requirement for the confirmation of the appointment and removal of the Inspector General of Police be sponged from the Bill”.

The Senate is amending the law guiding the operations of the Nigeria Police to ensure efficiency, accountability and respect for human rights.