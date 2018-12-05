Minimum Wage: Reps Ask Buhari To Transmit Report Of Tripartite Committee To NASS

The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to transmit the report of the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage to the National Assembly for consideration.

This according to the reps is to avoid the looming strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The House has also resolved to set up a joint adhoc committee with the Senate to look into the protest by staff of the National Assembly which prevented the two chambers of the Assembly from sitting on Tuesday.

Both decisions formed part of the resolutions reached by the lawmakers during plenary today (Wednesday).

Also, during today’s sitting, a lawmaker, Gabriel Onyenwife defected from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said his actions followed a crisis in the party due to what he described as a non-democratic process during its primaries.

Meanwhile, three new lawmakers from Bauchi, Katsina and Kwara States, all from the APC, were sworn in by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara.