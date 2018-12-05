PHOTOS: PDP Takes Presidential Campaign To Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday took the campaign for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

The campaign train was met by a cheering crowd in the state.

Senate President Bukola Saraki during the rally claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not kept the promises it made to Nigerians. He added that it is time to elect a President that will unite and not divide the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus in his address said the PDP is on a rescue mission in the nation.

