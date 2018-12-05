President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Poland

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from Poland where he attended the Climate Change Conference.

The President who left Abuja on Saturday for Poland joined 29 heads of government for the conference.

At the opening session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24) in Katowice, President Buhari delivered a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s commitment to addressing the menace by implementing the goals set out in its nationally determined contributions.

While stating that no country in the world can confront climate change alone, he called on UN-member countries to rededicate themselves to the task of rebuilding and restoring a healthy environment for future generations.

The President warned that the challenges of climate change which include rising temperatures, desertification, floods, low agricultural yields and drying up of water bodies were enormous and evident to all.

He pointed out the case of the receding Lake Chad, noting that the effects of climate change were felt more on the vulnerable communities who lacked the capacity and technology to properly address such challenges.

He, however, reaffirmed that Nigeria remains committed to saving the lake, which he described as a source of livelihood to 40 million people, from extinction.

On the sidelines of the conference, the President also met with Nigerians resident in the country, during which he addressed reports that he had been cloned when he was ill.

He dismissed the reports, saying some people had wished him dead, but rather, he is strong and will be marking his 76th birthday soon.