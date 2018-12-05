Senate Holds Public Hearing On Police Reform Bill

The Senate Committee on Police Affairs has held a public hearing on the Police Reform Bill.

The session took place on Wednesday at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Present at the hearing were the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, as well as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, who is also a former IGP.

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and other concerned Nigerians were also in attendance.

The Police Reform Bill is seeking to repeal the Police Act 2004 and enact the Police Act 2018.

The proposed legislation intends to create a police system in line with global best standards and address the problems facing the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Nallah, the laws guiding the police date back to colonial times.

Senator Nallah, thereafter, stressed the urgent need for an amendment of the law to bring it up to date with the current realities in the country.