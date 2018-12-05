Turkey Demands Arrest Of Two Saudi Crown Prince Allies Over Khashoggi Murder

Channels Television  
Updated December 5, 2018
File Photo of  Jamal Khashoggi 

A Turkish prosecutor has demanded that arrest warrants be issued against two Saudi nationals close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Turkish source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul filed an application Tuesday to obtain the warrants for Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, described in court documents as being “among the planners” of the murder of the Washington Post contributor Khashoggi.

AFP



More on World News

China Pledges Quick Trade Moves As US Sends Mixed Signals

British PM To Face Lawmakers After Brexit Defeat

Russia Denies Allegation Of Violating Cold War Treaty

Canada Desperately Looking To Fill 430,000 Vacant Jobs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV