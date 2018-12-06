2019 Elections: APGA Launches National Campaign In Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commenced its national campaign ahead of the 2019 elections

The campaign is currently holding at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

In attendance is the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano; APGA National Chairman, Victor Oye; presidential candidate of the party, John Gbor and other party faithful from across the 36 states of the federation.

Party members are seen displaying placards and posters bearing the images of APGA presidential and vice presidential candidates and candidates running for other offices.

Speakers at the event promise to deliver dividends of democracy if APGA is elected into power, come 2019.