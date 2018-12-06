Army Appoints New Operational Commanders For Operation Lafiya Dole

The Nigerian Army has approved the posting and appointments of some staff officers and commanders at various levels as operational commanders in the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the appointments were part of measures by the Army to inject new hands in the fight against terrorism and other operations.

The Army spokesman said, “Specifically, the newly promoted Major General OT Akinjobi, Head of the Operations Monitoring Team at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, has been appointed Commander, Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, while Major General MG Ali, Commander 9 Brigade has been appointed Commander of the newly created Nigerian Army Special Forces Command; Brigadier General BR Sinjen, Commander, Integrated Fire Support and Brigadier General FO Omoigui, has been moved from 2 Division Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations and appointed Director of Operations.”

He revealed further that Brigadier General TA Lagbaja has been directed to take over as Commander 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army; Brigadier General OR Aiyenigba who is the Director, Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College is to move to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Head of Operations Monitoring Team, while Brigadier General AU Kuliya is to take over from Brigadier General Aiyenigba.

Similarly, the Army appointed new commanders for some of the brigades at Operation Lafiya Dole.

They include Brigadier General EF Oyinlola – 22 Brigade, Brigadier General VU Okoro – 25 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General AB Mohammed – 26 Task Force Brigade, and Brigadier General AO Oyelade – 27 Task Force Brigade.

Others are Brigadier General MT Usman – 28 Task Force Brigade and Brigadier General MG Kangye – 37 Brigade, while Brigadier General AS Ishaq has been appointed as Coordinator, Nigeria Police Force for Operation Lafiya Dole.

The new commanders have also been appointed for the various Army Headquarters Logistics Commands at the theatre.

They include Brigadier General AG Ibrahim, Brigadier General PN Okeson and Col OA Aminu for Logistics Base I, II and III, respectively.

The posting has also affected several commanding officers of the various units in the Operation Lafiya Dole, amongst others.

Following the latest development, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai directed that all those affected by the posting in the theatre to remain committed.

He also asked them to be fully in charge until they are properly relieved in line with standard operating procedures and military professional ethics.