Evans Shot Chairman Of Young Shall Grow Motors, Killed Two Escorts – Witness

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has heard how suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudume­me Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans shot the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow motors, Obianuju Vincent, in an attempt to kidnap him.

A police officer attached to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Idowu Haruna, on Wednesday told Presiding Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo that the alleged billionaire kidnapper and his gang members shot Vincent and killed two of his escorts.

Evans is standing trial with Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze, and Udeme Frank Upong on seven counts of murder, att­­empted murder, conspiracy to kidnap and selling of firearms. The incident was said to have occurred on August 27, 2013 at Third Avenue, Festac Town.

In his testimony, the police officer, Haruna said investigations revealed that the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors was returning from a game house along Festac Town when his convoy was attacked by heavily armed men led by Evans. During the attack, the chairman was shot in the right arm while his driver, one Mr Peter Nweke, was shot dead. One of his escorts, Chijoke Ngozi (female), was also shot dead.

During a gun duel between the chairman’s police escorts and the gang, three of the gang members were shot dead by Inspector Solomon Igwe, while the rest fled the scene.

“Two rifles belonging to the gang members were later recovered by the FESTAC Police Division, where the case was reported and the corpses were later removed by the police.

The police officer further testified that his team swung into action and immediately arrested Evans who then narrated how the entire operation was carried out.

His narration implicated the 3rd defendant (Arinze) who acted as an informant by monitoring the movement of the Young Shall Grow chairman for four days in order to give a detailed information about his routine.

Evans also named the second defendant (Emeka) as his syndicate in all criminal activities while the fourth defendant (Upong) supplied him with the weapons and firearms.

The presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the matter till January 6, 2019, for the continuation of trial.