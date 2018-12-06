Golden Globes Nominations Ceremony Begins

The unveiling of nominations for the Golden Globes began Thursday, kicking off Hollywood’s annual awards season that culminates with the Oscars in February.

The announcements, which come a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards.

Awards analysis website Gold Derby predicts that music romance reboot “A Star Is Born” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” — a tale of black love adapted from a James Baldwin novel — will top the nominations.

Beyond the frontrunners, a slew of biopics are in the mix — “First Man,” the intimate recounting of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing; Dick Cheney film “Vice” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The 76th Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 6 in Beverly Hills. The Oscar nominations come after the Globes this year, on January 22.

