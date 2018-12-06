Yuletide: FRSC To Set Up 201 Mobile Courts For Traffic Offenders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced plans to set up 201 mobile courts to try traffic offences across the country during the festive period.

Corps Marshal and CEO of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said the decision was in line with the directive of the Federal Executive Council that relevant agencies must ensure smooth movement of persons and goods during the period.

Mr Oyeyemi explained that the corps was putting adequate measures in place and setting machinery in motion to achieve the goal.

He revealed further that they have divided the country into 52 corridors, adding that the corps would deploy 21,000 personnel and 1,000 vehicles on the roads.

The corps marshal disclosed that there would be 40 road camps across the nation when they begin the one month exercise.

The exercise, according to him, will last from December 15 to January 15, 2019.