2019: PDP Campaign Council, CUPP Hold Emergency Meeting

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the leadership of the party’s campaign council are currently holding an emergency meeting with members of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The meeting is taking place at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, to strategise ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It comes two days after the CUPP adopted Atiku Abubakar as their sole candidate and it is the first time the group is meeting with him since then.

Read their full statement below.

While addressing the group, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who is also the Director General of the party’s Campaign Council, asked the political parties to remain resolute and take a position with INEC on the 2018 Electoral Bill.

Furthermore, he asked the group to add their voices and demand that the ruling party conducts a free, fair and credible election next year.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the coalition had demanded the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill transmitted to President Buhari by the National Assembly.

The spokesperson, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, alleged that the continued refusal of President Buhari to sign the bill into law is a deliberate attempt to derail the 2019 elections through rigging.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to rise up to the occasion by ensuring that nobody is allowed to derail the coming general elections.