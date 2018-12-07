ASUP Leaders Meet, Declare Indefinite Strike From Wednesday

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has announced its decision to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from Wednesday, December 12.

ASUP National Treasurer, Suleiman Usman, said this while briefing reporters shortly after the union’s National Executive Council meeting on Friday in Kaduna State.

He said the decision was taken at the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

Usman explained that the planned industrial action followed the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.

He alleged that despite the 21-day ultimatum issued by ASUP to the government to address some of the issues it had raised over time, the government has been nonchalant in addressing the demands for improved funding of polytechnic education in the country.

The ASUP treasurer noted that the union had given government sufficient time to implement all agreements, stressing that they have no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike.

According to him, this is coming on the heels of the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued after the union’s NEC meeting which held on October 2.

Some of the demands, Usman said, include non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases, as well as the withdrawal of allowances and persistent shortfalls in personnel releases to polytechnics.

The other issues are the sacking of union leaders and delay in assenting to the amendment of the Polytechnic Act, among other demands.

The union has directed all its members across the country to proceed on an indefinite strike starting from 12:00am on Wednesday next week.