Police Deploy Additional 500 Officers To Lagos Island

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed additional 500 policemen to various routes on the Lagos Island with a special focus on Apogbon, TBS, Eko Hotels and environs.

According to a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP, Chike Oti on Friday, the deployment is part of renewed efforts to curtail criminal activities and minimise gridlock in the areas.

Oti further explained that it was necessitated by the series of events coming up on the Island some of which are The Experience and Adekunle Gold’s concert.

He also mentioned that there would be a surge in vehicular and human traffic because of people those embarking on religious pilgrimages to the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress at Redeem Camp and Shiloh at the Winners’ Chapel.

To ameliorate the foreseen situation, Otti said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, directed that 500 policemen be posted to Lagos Island to boost the number of men already on ground in order to prevent crime and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

He further stated that the Command will be collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), LASTMA and other relevant traffic management agencies to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the state.

The CP warned criminals who might want to take advantage of the upcoming events saying that anyone caught will be summarily dealt with.

Imohimi also enjoined Lagosians to report suspicious characters and movements to the police through its toll-free emergency numbers 112 and 767.

He assured residents of a peaceful yuletide season and urged Lagosians to enjoy moderately during the festive period.