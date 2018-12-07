Shiites Protest, Condemn El-Zakzaky’s Continued Detention

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have again demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The Shiites staged a peaceful protest on Friday in Abuja against the continued detention of their leader by the Federal Government in spite of a court judgement ordering his release.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the march, spokesperson for the group, Abdullahi Musa, condemned the failure of the government to release their leader.

He decried the continued detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife since December 2015 over allegations of ordering members of the Shiite group to obstruct the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in Kaduna State.

Musa said the group would not stop to hold peaceful protests in the nation’s capital until the government rereleases their leader.