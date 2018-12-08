INEC Conducts Assessment Test For Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka Ibom State has organised an electoral assessment test for electoral officers and assistant electoral officers across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, who supervised the test at the federal secretariat conference hall in Uyo, the capital said that the training is meant to equip the electoral officers with the required skills and exposure to guarantee optimum performance during the elections.

According to Igini, the officers will in turn train other ad hoc staff of the commission to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines of the commission, as well as a hitch-free implementation of the 2019 election.

While stating that most of the ad hoc staff will be drawn from the National Youth Corps (NYSC), the REC noted that the commission needs more staff in addition to the 543 already deployed in the state.

This comes a day after a Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, the Edo State capital ordered the Commission to ensure that inmates are included on the National Voters’ Register.