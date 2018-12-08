La Liga: Atletico, Sevilla Go Joint Top With Barca

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla moved joint top of the La Liga table alongside Barcelona as Atletico thumped Alaves 3-0 and Pablo Machin’s men drew at Valencia on Saturday.

Nikola Kalinic, who returned a World Cup runners-up medal this year, opened his league account for the season with the first goal before Antoine Griezmann and midfielder Rodri sealed all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano with goals in the final 10 minutes.

On a negative note, France’s World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez left the field with a knee injury during the first half.

Mouctar Diakhaby’s header in second-half stoppage time for Valencia denied Los Rojiblancos the opportunity to move above Barca and Atletico.

Pablo Sarabia had put the visitors into the lead at the Mestalla before Ever Banega and Andre Silva hit the post but centre-back Diakhaby’s 92nd effort meant the teams shared the points.

Barcelona are at city rivals Espanyol later on Saturday and can move three points clear of both Atletico and Sevilla with victory.

AFP