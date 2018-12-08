PDP Presents Party’s Flag To Governorship Candidates In Lagos, Ogun, Oyo

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented its flag to the governorship candidates in Ogun State, Mr Ladi Adebutu.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, made the presentation on Saturday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He also presented flags to its governorship candidates from Lagos and Oyo states.

Meanwhile, the party also faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not accepting some names which it said it forwarded to the commission for the 2019 polls.