Peru Football Chief Oviedo Gets 18 Months Preventive Detention

Prosecutors on Friday ordered Peru’s Football Federation chief Edwin Oviedo to be held for 18 months preventive detention in a graft case.

The news came after Oviedo, 47, was detained on suspicion of involvement in a “corruption network” involving judges and businessmen.

Meanwhile, a court in Lima was expected to rule soon on a prosecution request to jail him for 24 months in a separate case in which he is accused of ordering the murders of two trade unionists at a sugar company he controlled.

Peru’s national team has thrived during Oviedo’s reign as federation chief, qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time in 36 years under Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca.

Several Peruvian soccer officials had previously requested the controversial Oviedo “step aside” for as long as he remained under a legal cloud, but he refused.