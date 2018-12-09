Brazil’s Paqueta Arrives At AC Milan Ahead Of Record Transfer

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has arrived in Italy ahead of completing a record transfer move to AC Milan, Italian media reported on Sunday.

“I’m very happy to be here, I chose Milan because of their history,” Paqueta told journalists at the airport.

The Serie A giants are reported to have agreed a 35 million euro ($40.4 million) deal with Flamengo – the club Paqueta joined as a ten-year-old – in what would be the most expensive signing of a Brazilian by an Italian club.

Paqueta scored 10 goals to help Flamengo finish second in the Brazilian championship which has just ended and bid a tearful farewell after his last game at the Maracana Stadium.

“I will be eternally grateful to this club,” said the 21-year-old, who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Brazilian stars Kaka and Leonardo who made their names at AC Milan.

Leonardo — now AC Milan’s sporting director — pushed through the move with Flamengo receiving 70 percent of the 35 million euros transfer fee and the remainder to be divided between the player and the Brazilian federation.

Paqueta, who has two caps for Brazil and can play both midfield and as a forward, is reported to have agreed a five-year deal worth 1.5 million euro ($1.7 million) per season.

He will be in the stands for Sunday evening’s Serie A game against Torino in the San Siro and will undergo a medical early next week.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan are fourth in Serie A and can pull within a point of third-placed city rivals Inter Milan with a win against Torino.

