Buhari Asks African Youths To Lead, Win Fight Against Corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged youths in Africa to lead and win the fight against corruption in order to reverse the negative trends in the continent.

The President said this on Sunday in Abuja during the African Youth Congress Against Corruption.

He added that success can be achieved in the war against corruption in Africa if the youths harness their energy towards the fight.

“The young people of Africa, this fight against corruption is for you to lead and to win. In order to reverse the negative trends of corruption and its implication for Africa.

“The youths of Africa must use their energy to effectively ensure that our natural and mineral resources remain on the continent for value addition, job and wealth creation as well as to create affordable healthcare and quality education for our people.

“Winning the fight against corruption is very much in your hands,” he said.

He also charged the youths not to compromise but implement the declaration of African leaders on the imperatives of investing in the continent to develop anti-corruption curricula for campaigns in schools, businesses and public space.

The 2018 African Youth Congress Against Corruption is a two-day summit attended by leaders and youths across Africa.

Those in attendance include Rwanda President Paul Kagame, represented by Mr Anastase Murekezi; AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Minata Samate Cessouma; Representative of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), among others.

President Buhari was recently named the anti-corruption champion for Africa during a meeting of African Union in January this year.