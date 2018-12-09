PHOTOS: Vice President Osinbajo Takes Door-To-Door Campaign To Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated December 9, 2018

In preparation for the 2019 elections, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday took a door-to-door campaign to residents of Lagos State.

The Vice-President during the campaign visited families in Ogba Oluwole, Ikeja.

He discussing the Next Level campaign theme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and exchanged views with the residents.

He later held a town hall meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 57 LCDAs in Lagos State.

