Saudis Reject Extraditions To Turkey Over Khashoggi Murder

Channels Television  
Updated December 9, 2018
Khashoggi Killers 'Will Be Prosecuted In Saudi Arabia' - Govt
Jamal Khashoggi/ AFP

 

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Sunday rejected demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi as sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We do not extradite our citizens,” Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference at the end of a summit of Gulf Cooperation Council states.

“It’s interesting to me that a country that would not provide us with information within a legal format… would issue arrest warrants.”

AFP



More on World News

Trump Hits Out At Comey Testimony, Claiming ‘All Lies’

White House Chief Of Staff Leaving Soon – Trump

Macron Urged To Act After ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests Hit France

China Summons US Ambassador Over Huawei Arrest

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV