ASUU: FG Resumes Talks With Striking Lecturers

The Federal Government has resumed talks with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing strike in public universities.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, is president over the crucial meeting at the ministry in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, is present while ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi led the union’s delegation to the meeting.

However, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, is not in the meeting while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education is being represented by a director at the ministry.

The meeting commenced shortly after the arrival of the labour minister.

Senator Ngige appealed to the striking lecturers to ensure that today’s dialogue yields result that will lead to the end of the over one-month industrial action.

On his part, the NLC President urged the Federal Government to urgently do the needful if it really wants to end the strike.

At least ASUU has held at least four meetings with the government since the strike began.

The ministries of education and labour have held two separate meetings with the striking lecturers trying to resolve the issues.

But the meetings all ended inconclusively.

ASUU began the nationwide strike in early November following a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The strike was to protest the poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.