Buhari Unveils Corruption Risk Assessment Report

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the Corruption Risk Assessment of Nigeria’s E-government Systems Report.

He unveiled the report on Monday at an event organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

According to the report, despite the government’s implementation of the TSA and IPPIS there are still loopholes that raise the risk of corrupt practices.

The President, therefore, charged all Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to study the recommendations of the report and implement them fully to minimise the risks.

The president also declared open a three-day Corruption Risk Assessment training for heads and senior officers of AU countries.

In attendance were the Acting Chairman of the ICPC, Dr Musa Usman Abubakar; the SGF, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; AU commissioner for Political Affairs, Mrs Minata Samate Cessouma; Rep. of United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr Oliver Stone; and other dignitaries