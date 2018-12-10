EFCC Denies Going After Atiku’s Sons

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says there was no time it went after the sons of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

It said this in a series of tweets on Monday, hours after a report emerged that EFCC operatives raided a building occupied by two sons of the former president over the weekend.

The anti-graft agency stated that while the operation was carried out, it was not targeted at Atiku’s sons.

It explained that it was investigating a former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, for alleged money laundering activities.

The EFCC alleged that former governor carried out the activities through his sons.

It disclosed that it had been on the trail of cars allegedly bought by Orji’s sons, and later traced the cars to a nightclub in the nation’s capital on Friday last week.

The commission added that its operatives waited patiently through the night and this led to the arrest of Orji’s son and his friend early on Saturday.

The duo were said to have led EFCC operatives to their apartment and have been providing the agency with useful information.

The EFCC tweets came after PREMIUM TIMES reported the search of the building located in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the online newspaper, the building also houses an apartment occupied by Orji’s sons.

