Gunmen Attack Taraba NUT Chairman

Gunmen have shot the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Taraba State, Peter Julius.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, confirmed to Channels Television on Monday that the chairman was shot in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Misal, he is, however, said to be receiving treatment at the state’s specialist hospital in Jalingo, the capital and is recuperating fast.

The police spokesperson also stated that officers have been mobilized to the area to retrieve his vehicle and prevent any further breakdown of law and order.