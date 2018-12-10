Gunmen Attack Taraba NUT Chairman

Channels Television  
Updated December 10, 2018
Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap Four Osun College Workers
File Photo

 

Gunmen have shot the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Taraba State, Peter Julius.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, confirmed to Channels Television on Monday that the chairman was shot in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Misal, he is, however, said to be receiving treatment at the state’s specialist hospital in Jalingo, the capital and is recuperating fast.

The police spokesperson also stated that officers have been mobilized to the area to retrieve his vehicle and prevent any further breakdown of law and order.



More on Crime Watch

Police Deploy Additional 500 Officers To Lagos Island

Alleged Fraud: Judge Withdraws Over Defendant’s Plea For Favour

Troops Kill Boko Haram Terrorist, Recover Weapons

Ondo Kidnap: Pregnant Doctor Regains Freedom

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV