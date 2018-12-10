INEC Chairman, Others Attend NASS Public Hearing On Vote Buying

Updated December 10, 2018
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu at the hearing

 

The National Assembly on Monday held a public hearing on vote buying and improving the electoral process in Nigeria.

At the hearing by the Joint Committee of the National Assembly on INEC, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, as well as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Mahmood Yakubu, called for concerted efforts in tackling vote buying.

While Dr Saraki warned that security officials were becoming a threat to the electoral process, Mr Dogara warned that vote buying and other criminal manipulation of the electoral process in Nigeria had left citizens facing unmitigated disaster.

On his part, the INEC chairman said it would be impossible to have an effective electoral process if voter inducement is not checked.

See photos below:

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, warned that vote buying had led to disaster in the country.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Suleiman Nazif.

Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang was also at the hearing.



