LIVE: Young Candidates Gather In Abuja For #NotTooYoungToRun Conference

Channels Television  
Updated December 10, 2018

Hundred of young candidates of various political parties are meeting in Abuja for the #NotTooYoungToRun conference. 

The conference is aimed at empowering the young candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections. It is scheduled to hold for three days.

Different speakers including young lawmakers from Nigeria and other countries, leaders with inspiring stories, academics and civil societies are in attendance at the conference.

Tagged ‘The Convergence: Power, Capacity, Politics’ the #NotTooYoungToRun conference is an initiative of Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa).

It is supported by the United Kingdom Department for International Development (UKAID).



