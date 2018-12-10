Obasanjo’s Candidate ‘Will Be Defeated Roundly’ By Buhari, Says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, believes President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat any of his contenders supported by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2019.

He said this on Monday at a press briefing while reacting to a statement that Obasanjo was clear on his position ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“I don’t think the former President has hidden his preference for the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar,” the ministers told reporters in Abuja.

“We wish him the very best of luck, but I want to assure you that his candidate will be defeated roundly and comprehensively.”

Mohammed stated that it was the constitutional right of the former President to support any candidate of his choice in the polls.

He, however, insisted that President Buhari was not bothered and urged Obasanjo’s to go out and “campaign vigorously for any candidate” that he wants to support.

On Tuesday, former President Obasanjo urged Nigerians to vote for credible candidates who would make their lives better in 2019.

He had noted that he was not neutral on the elections, adding that he would not sit on the fence when he needed to be active for people to know his stand.

Meanwhile, the minister defended President Buhari’s decision to reject the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly.

He said, “Mr President has a constitutional responsibility to assent to or send back a bill to the National Assembly, and that’s exactly what he has done.”

“I don’t see any contradiction or any confusion in that,” Mohammed insisted.

He explained that there was no reason in the first place for the President to sign the bill if he had the feeling that signing it would only jeopardise free and fair elections in the country.

The minister said President Buhari rejected the bill because he felt that was the best decision to take in the interest of the nation.

His remarks came three days after the presidential aide on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, said the President sent back the bill to the lawmakers because the signing was too close to the elections.

It is the fourth time President Buhari is rejecting the bill.