Osinbajo Asks Nigerians In Diaspora To Hold Leaders Accountable

Updated December 10, 2018
Why FG Is Uplifting Poor Nigerians Through SIPs – Osinbajo
File photo: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

 

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo says one of the major problems of Nigeria is the gross mismanagement of resources and grand corruption.

He said this on Sunday when he met with Nigerians in Berlin, Germany.

The Vice President also stated that billions of naira had been stolen by previous administrations, a trend which he believes can stunt the growth of the nation if allowed to persist.

He, therefore, asked Nigerians in the diaspora to hold leaders accountable in order to ensure the progress of the country.

The VP is also expected to meet with German business leaders today (Monday).



