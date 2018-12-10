PDP Rejects Kashamu, Insists Adebutu Is ‘Authentic’ Ogun Gov Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected Senator Buruji Kashamu as its governorship candidate in Ogun State.

It said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday following a rally held by the senator in Ijebu Igbo town in the state.

The opposition party accused Senator Kashamu of being desperate to destabilise it, describing the rally as “the height of ridicule”.

It alleged that the senator held a sham campaign rally, rented an audience and presented a fake PDP flag to himself.

The PDP said its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, has since handed over the real flag to its “authentic” candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

“Nigerians are aware that Senator Buruji never purchased PDP nomination form; never participated in our governorship primary or in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever,” the statement said.

The party also alleged that the senator was being sponsored by a group of people as their agent to cause confusion among its members in the state.

It, therefore, urged its supporters in the state to “completely disregard Senator Buruji” and continue in their support for “the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory.”

The reaction comes after Senator Kashamu presented himself as the party’s flagbearer for the governorship election in the state at the rally held earlier today.

Despite a recent court order which affirmed the senator as the party’s candidate, the PDP has insisted that Adebutu remains its flagbearer for the governorship election in Ogun.