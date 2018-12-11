Adamawa Governor Signs Three New Laws

Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammed Umar Jibrilla, has signed three new laws aimed at protecting the rights of citizens of the state.

They are the Penal Code Law, the Administration of Criminal Justice Law which addresses the needs of the common man and ensures that they are not detained arbitrarily but given a fair hearing, while the third, is the Proceeds of Criminal Law.

Governor Jibrilla signed the three laws on Tuesday while declaring open the 2018 Law Week in Yola, the state capital.

He assured members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that his government will continue to support the Judiciary in ensuring that justice is served.