Alleged War Crimes: Army Denies Purported Indictment By ICC

The Nigerian Army on Thursday reacted to allegations of potential war crimes levelled against it, insisting there is no credible evidence to back such claims.

It also denied the purported indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) with regard to the allegations.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme Sunrise Daily, said that contrary to reports in some corners, army personnel in the North-East have been professional in their conduct.

He said, “There are two things to it, one, they are accusing the army of not trying high-level Boko Haram terrorist, that is beyond the Nigerian military. Then secondly, if again the government is shielding some Nigerian military officers, again it is beyond the Nigerian military.”

Brigadier General Usman’s comments come on the back of fresh accusations by Amnesty International that the army was, among other things, shielding senior officers who misuse power in the course of prosecuting the Boko Haram war.

In a statement on Monday, Amnesty International called on the ICC to investigate the allegations against the army.

But the army spokesperson believes the allegations won’t stand scrutiny.

“The truth is that we have gone through this time and time again, but Amnesty International has been in the vanguard against the Nigerian military without credible evidence,” he said.

Speaking on the situation of things in the northeast, Sani said the region is calm, though relatively unstable.

Reacting to recent activities by the Boko Haram terrorists, he said, “The military is responding adequately to all threats posed by the insurgents within the region.

“Just last week, there was re-strategizing and injection of new commanders. So I can assure you that the situation is being normalised and becoming stable.”

Usman added that all claims regarding officers not being properly taken care of are false. According to him; the troops are in good spirit to see the war to a victorious end.

“Nobody is being owed any allowances, once they come they are always paid as at when due,” he said.