Atiku Promises To End ASUU Strikes, Incessant Labour Crisis If Elected

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has stated his concern about the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, Atiku decried the industrial impasses between the Federal Government and labour unions in critical sectors in the country.

Reaction to the nationwide strike by ASUU, he lamented that the situation was altering the future of Nigerians youths and putting families under undue pressure.

READ ALSO: ASUU Strike To Continue As FG, Union Fix Monday For Further Talks

“Atiku Abubakar, however, offers hope to the striking lecturers and other agitating labour fronts as he has already set out templates to handle all related issues and ensure an end to incessant labour crisis, ensure industrial harmony and greater productivity in all sectors, immediately he is elected into office as president,” the statement said.

The former vice president stressed the importance of education and youth development to national cohesion, stability, development and economic prosperity.

He stated that he had already ‘articulated a clear and practical roadmap’ towards resolving all issues hampering education in Nigeria in his policy document, which he said embodies the aspiration and wishes of all Nigerians in their overall productive ventures.

“Our candidate has made ample provisions for enhanced welfare packages, research grants, better teaching and learning environment as well as a strong synergy between the union and government towards a harmonious working environment,” the statement revealed further.

ASUU began the total nationwide strike in November protest the poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

The industrial action was followed by discussions between the government and the striking lecturers led by ASUU National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

After a series of meetings ended inconclusively, both parties met on Monday and later agreed to continue talks on Monday next week.

Professor Ogunyemi told reporters at the end of the meeting that the union would await the next adjournment date before it would take a decision on whether or not to suspend the industrial action that has entered its fifth week.