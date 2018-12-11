Bayern Without Injured Robben For Ajax Clash

Updated December 11, 2018
Bayern Munich’s defender Jerome Boateng, Bayern Munich’s defender Niklas Suele, Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich’s midfielder Serge Gnabry celebrate after scoring the second goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich vs Nuremberg on December 8, 2018 in Munich.
Veteran Dutch winger Arjen Robben will play no part in Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash at Ajax due to an ongoing knee injury, the Bundesliga giants said Tuesday.

Robben, 34, has been out injured since scoring twice in a 5-1 win over group rivals Benfica last month and has yet to fully recover.

Robben, who scored Bayern’s winning goal against Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final, confirmed in Monday’s edition of magazine Kicker that he will quit the Bavarian giants at the end of the season.

Bayern, who sit top of Group E on 13 points, need just a point at Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

With a two-point deficit to Bayern, a win for Ajax would see the Dutch giants finish top of the group.

As well as Robben, injured midfielders Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez have also been left off Niko Kovac’s matchday squad.



