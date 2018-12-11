Betty Irabor, Tara Durotoye, Others Star In Davido’s ‘Wonder Woman’

Just days to the end of 2018, Afro-Pop singer, Davido, has released a new song titled Wonder Woman.

The music video which features cameo appearances of female celebrities such as the Founder of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor; Founder of House of Tara, Tara Durotoye, among others, was directed by Twitch.

Giving a different vibe from Davido’s other hit tracks, Wonder Woman is a song dedicated to women who have shown excellence in their chosen fields.

Also making beautiful appearances were entrepreneurs, Funke Bucknor Obruthe; Singer, Omawumi, and Dancer, Kaffy among several others.

In the closing scene, the DMW boss is seen getting cosy with his love interest, a role played by his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly known as ‘Chef Chi’.

Enjoy the video below.